Upcoming Chris Pratt Movie Filmed At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Chris Pratt’s upcoming Amazon Prime flick opens with a familiar setting.

Viewers (particularly those who are soccer fans) will notice McDonough-based National Premier Soccer League team Georgia Revolution players on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s what "The Tomorrow War" is about, according to Amazon Prime Video:

“In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

The stadium serves as the set of a 2022 World Cup final in “The Tomorrow War,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Game Changing Films co-founder Aimee McDaniel, who staged the World Cup scene, got in touch with the general manager of the team. Eric Morrison told the Journal-Constitution that he “thought it was really cool for the guys to get the opportunity.”

McDaniel added that officials “hire real players to do real action…They were awesome.”

Crews filmed the scene in September 2019.

It’s slated to release July 2.

Watch the trailer here.