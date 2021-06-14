WATCH: Guy Fieri Surprises New Orleans Woman With $25,000 Scholarship

Guy Fieri, Food Network star and host of fan-favorite show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, recently surprised a New Orleans woman with a $25,000 scholarship.

The Mayor of Flavortown shared the life-changing news with Jamie Warrick on his new show Guy's Restaurant Reboot in a segment called "Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant." Warrick, a single mother attending the University of Holy Cross as a first-generation college student, has been pursuing a culinary career while working as a sous chef for the last five years, FOX 8 Live reports.

In the video, Fieri can be seen speaking with Warrick before telling her she was being given $25,000, instantly bringing tears to her eyes as excited screams fill the air.

Watch the special moment between Fieri and Warrick unfold in the video below.