WATCH: Guy Fieri Surprises New Orleans Woman With $25,000 Scholarship
By Sarah Tate
June 14, 2021
Guy Fieri, Food Network star and host of fan-favorite show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, recently surprised a New Orleans woman with a $25,000 scholarship.
The Mayor of Flavortown shared the life-changing news with Jamie Warrick on his new show Guy's Restaurant Reboot in a segment called "Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant." Warrick, a single mother attending the University of Holy Cross as a first-generation college student, has been pursuing a culinary career while working as a sous chef for the last five years, FOX 8 Live reports.
In the video, Fieri can be seen speaking with Warrick before telling her she was being given $25,000, instantly bringing tears to her eyes as excited screams fill the air.
Watch the special moment between Fieri and Warrick unfold in the video below.
WELCOME TO FLAVORTOWN! WATCH: Food personality Guy Fieri surprises Jamie Warrick, a single mother going to school at the University of Holy Cross here in New Orleans, with a $25,000 scholarship on the TV show Guy's Restaurant Reboot! FULL STORY>>https://bit.ly/3iDrg7EPosted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Saturday, June 12, 2021
"You are an inspiration," Fieri told Warrick. "You're an inspiration to so many people because you have a lot going on in your life as it is. Being a single mom is tough."
The $25,000 scholarship will help Warrick continue her pursuit of knowledge to grow in her career, according to FOX 8. Her dream is to help minorities develop food products and businesses, and she hopes to open a food incubation hub for small food businesses that could help them launch and be successful. Now, with the grant, she can make that a reality.
"It's such a relief."