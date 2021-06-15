Ariana Grande Reveals New Perfume Named After Her Hit Song
By Regina Star
June 15, 2021
Ariana Grande’s next perfume is inspired by one of our favorite Sweetener songs.
On Monday (June 14), the pop star announced her new fragrance, “God Is a Woman,” will be coming to an Ulta near you. “Coming soon @ultabeauty,” Grande teased on Instagram along with a video showing the first look at her upcoming perfume, which is housed in a white bottle with a diamond-shaped cut-out.
The fragrance also appears to be a purple formula, which sticks to the dreamy aesthetic of Grande’s previous fragrances including “Cloud” (a light blue formula), “R.E.M.” (a lavender-colored formula), and “Thank U Next” (a pink formula). Some of the “7 Rings” musician’s past perfume collaborations also include “Sweet Like Candy,” “Moonlight,” and “Ari.”
This new fragrance takes its name after Grande’s intoxicating hit song of the same name, which released from her 2018 album Sweetener. The song became iconic for its music video as the singer appeared naked and concealed in a pool of pastel-colored paint.
When she's not concocting formulas for her ever-expanding fragrance line, the “Light Is Coming” musician is relishing her new life as a married woman.
On May 15, Grande tied the knot with her fiancé Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding in front of 20 of their closest friends and family. And just weeks ago, the newlyweds were spotted stepping out for their first dinner date as husband and wife — see the snap here.