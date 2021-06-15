Ariana Grande Reveals New Perfume Named After Her Hit Song

Ariana Grande’s next perfume is inspired by one of our favorite Sweetener songs.

On Monday (June 14), the pop star announced her new fragrance, “God Is a Woman,” will be coming to an Ulta near you. “Coming soon @ultabeauty,” Grande teased on Instagram along with a video showing the first look at her upcoming perfume, which is housed in a white bottle with a diamond-shaped cut-out.

The fragrance also appears to be a purple formula, which sticks to the dreamy aesthetic of Grande’s previous fragrances including “Cloud” (a light blue formula), “R.E.M.” (a lavender-colored formula), and “Thank U Next” (a pink formula). Some of the “7 Rings” musician’s past perfume collaborations also include “Sweet Like Candy,” “Moonlight,” and “Ari.”