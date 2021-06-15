Carrie Underwood To Release 'My Savior: Live From The Ryman' DVD

Carrie Underwood is bringing her gospel album, My Savior, to your living room.

As per a recent announcement, Underwood is dropping a performance DVD of her Easter concert, which was filmed at the iconic Nashville venue: Ryman Auditorium. My Savior: Live From the Ryman is scheduled to drop July 23 via Gaither Music Group in partnership with Capitol Records Nashville. It will include numbers like "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art," as well as duet performances with CeCe Winans and Needtobreathe's Bear Rinehart.

Underwood's set was originally streamed as a virtual benefit concert and raised over $112,000 for Save the Children. If you haven't had the opportunity to purchase the American Idol alum's My Savior CD, a DVD and CD bundle is currently available for pre-order.

According to a press release, a TV special featuring numbers from the show will also air on July 23 on networks including PBS, DIRECTV, DISH TV, Circle TV, TBN, RFD-TV and more. It will also air in Canada on The Miracle Channel, Vision TV, Hope TV and CTS (Crossroads). Additionally, the special will air on GAITHERTV and on the Gaither TV YouTube Channel for a limited time beginning July 23.

"This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," Underwood previously said of the LP. "It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family."