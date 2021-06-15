Feedback

Here Are The Best Foods To Eat During Las Vegas' Heat Wave

By Ginny Reese

June 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The human body obtains 20 percent of the water that it needs each day just from the foods that we eat alone. This means that the foods we eat when it's super hot are incredibly important.

So what foods should residents be eating during Las Vegas' heat wave?

KTNV Las Vegas compiled a list of hydrating, nutritious foods that are great to eat in high temps.

FRUITS

Fruits are packed full of nutrients and are extremely hydrating.

  • Strawberries are 92 percent water.
  • Blueberries and blackberries are over 85 percent water.
  • Watermelon is 92 percent water.
  • Pineapples and oranges are 87 percent water and packed with Vitamin C.
  • Apples and pears are both 84 percent water.
  • Cherries are 80 percent water
  • Grapes are 81 percent water and are full of vitamins K and C.
  • Cantaloupe is 90 percent water and full of vitamins A and C.

VEGETABLES

Veggies are packed with water, vitamins, and minerals that our bodies need, making them incredibly beneficial to eat during the heat wave.

  • Cucumbers are 97 percent water.
  • Radishes are 95 percent water, high in riboflavin, fiber, calcium, and magnesium.
  • Celery is 95 percent water.
  • Spinach is 92 percent water.
  • Tomatoes are 94 percent water and high in antioxidants.
  • Carrots are 87 percent water.
  • Broccoli is 91 percent water.

SOUP

You may associate soup with winter foods, however, it can be very hydrating.

SPICY FOODS

Spicy foods trigger your body's sweat glands, which can help cool you of off.

