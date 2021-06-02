Feedback

'Heat Does Not Discriminate': How To Stay Safe In Las Vegas' Heat Wave

By Ginny Reese

June 2, 2021

Las Vegas is experiencing its first heat wave of the year with sweltering temperatures, reported 8 News Now.

With the warmer temperatures comes an increased risk of medical complications, such as heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.

Paramedic and CEO of Guardian Elite Medical Services, Samuel Scheller, said, "We're most definitely planning on a long summer."

It's very important for residents to remembers to stay hydrated and wearing basic levels of heat protection such as hats and sunscreen.

Scheller explained that young kids and elderly adults are those who are at the highest risk of complications from the heat. However, anyone can experience complications.

Scheller said, "The heat does not discriminate against anybody. If you're out there in the heat for long amounts of time, you will feel the effects."

He also explained that because the pandemic forced everyone to stay at home for so long, it may take some time for residents to acclimate to the extremely hot temperatures outside again.

Sheller said, "Taking your time out in the heat, going easy, maybe during the first couple weeks of summer heat wave, don't spend too much time outside and really ease into it this summer."

Here are some symptoms of heat exhaustion that can lead to heat stroke:

  • heavy sweating
  • dizziness
  • nausea
  • hot skin with no sweating
  • rapid pulse
  • confusion

Photo: Getty Images

