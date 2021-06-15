Here's Where Illinois Ranks Among The Most Fun States In U.S.

The summer of 2021 should be packed with fun things to do as everyone emerges from a pandemic year.

Luckily, WalletHub has you covered.

“With pure enjoyment in mind,” the personal finance hub examined each state across 26 “key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank.” That includes considering movie costs, accessibility of national parks, casinos per capita and more.

The result is WalletHub’s ranking of 2021’s Most Fun States in America.

WalletHub shared its findings Monday (June 14), and Illinois made the Top 10 list.

“There are certain states where fun is not just an option but also a way of life. These states offer such a variety of activities that everyone will be able to find something that excites them,” WalletHub reads.

These are the Top 10 Most Fun States in America, according to WalletHub:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Pennsylvania

But that’s not all… WalletHub also sought the Most Fun Cities in America, and pointed out its 2019 analysis along with the Most Fun States.

One of the cities from the Prairie State even cracked the Top 5.

These two Illinois cities are among the most fun ones in the U.S.:

No. 5: Chicago

No. 174: Aurora

See the full ranking of the Most Fun States in America here.

Find the Most Fun Cities in America here.