Here's Where Louisiana Ranks Among The Most Fun States In U.S.

Whether you enjoy a night out on the town, spending long days at amusement parks, or taking in a movie with friends, everyone enjoys to have fun. Depending on where you live, you may have more options than you would elsewhere in the country.

WalletHub recently released a study comparing how fun each state is to visit. With countless attractions, including several theme parks and casinos, it's no surprise that states like California, Florida and Nevada top the list. Some states in the Top 10, however, may come as a surprise.

With all that said, how fun is Louisiana?

According to the list, Louisiana comes in at No. 12. While the Pelican State ranks in the top 20 (No. 18 to be exact) for entertainment & recreation, it comes in at No. 6 overall in terms of nightlife. Given that New Orleans is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, it's no wonder why Louisiana is named among the most fun states.

Here are the Top 10 most fun states in the country:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Pennsylvania

To determine the list, WalletHub compared each state using two factors: entertainment & recreation and nightlife. These factors were then evaluated using 26 relevant metrics, including number of attractions, restaurants per capita, movie theaters per capita, shoreline mileage, beach quality, nightlife options per capita and music festivals per capita, among others.

