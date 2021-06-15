Imagine Dragons Singer Donated Las Vegas Home To Support LGBTQ+ Youth

Rockstar Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons bought his childhood home in Las Vegas to support LGBTQ+ youth, reported 13 KTNV.

The Las Vegas native purchased his childhood home near Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard. He then donated it to Encircle, which is an organization that provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth.

The home is just part of a massive donation by Reynolds, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith. Their donations are an effort to support the organization's attempts to empower at-risk youth as well as helping to bring families together.

Clark County records show that the home is 5,518 square feet with seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. It was built in 1988 and also has a swimming pool. According to Zillow, the home sold in October of 2020 for $895,000.

According to documents, Ronald and Christine Reynolds, Dan's parents, transferred the property to their son on January 19, 2021.

Ron Reynolds said:

"[Dan] called early in the morning and he said 'you can say no, but I just had this dream and I woke up' and I spoke to my wife, she cried and told us... we get emotional about it too, he said what if I bought your home and I donated it... We feel like this house has a spirit, so to speak, of its own, it had a lot of children in it, a lot of happiness and that’s what we wanted and people coming around were investment people."

Encircle founder Stephanie Larsen said:

"This could be a place where children could continue to grow up feeling loved and supported and getting a lot of that love from the community."