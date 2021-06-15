Man Federally Charged After Flight Forced To Land In Oklahoma City

The man accused of disrupting a Delta flight that was forced to land in Oklahoma City on Friday is now facing federal charges.

Stephon Jamar Duncan, 34, is being charged with count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday, June 15.

Duncan faces up to twenty years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine if found guilty.

The incident aboard Delta Flight #1730 is being investigated by the FBI and Oklahoma City Police after the flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was diverted.

Duncan was flying in first class when he started to tell fellow passengers bizarre things, like how they were sitting next to a terrorist or that he hid things around the plane, according to a police report.

Flight attendants told Duncan to stop bothering the other travelers. Instead of complying, Duncan used to the plane's PA system to tell passengers to buckle their seat belts and expect turbulence.

The disruption became violent when he allegedly shoved one attendant and choked another who tried to get him away from the PA system.

Videos made by passengers show Duncan being wrestled to the ground to stop him from attacking others onboard.

Duncan was flying as an off-duty flight attendant at the time of the incident, but it's unclear if he's still employed by Delta.