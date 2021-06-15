Memphis Appoints In First Female Police Chief In City History

The City of Memphis has appointed CJ Davis as the police department's first female police chief in city history, FOX 17 reports. Chief Davis takes over from former MPD Chief Michael Rollins who recently retired. The city and Mayor Jim Strickland held a pinning ceremony on Monday (June 14) to officially welcome Davis to the role.

Davis has several years of experience in law enforcement. She was previously an officer in Atlanta and has served as the police chief in Durham, North Carolina, since 2016 prior to her appointment in Memphis. According to WREG, Durham reported 37 homicides last year compared to Memphis' more than 330, a problem that Davis plans to address.

"I'm really excited about getting to know my officers and also getting to know key community leaders who have already expressed concern about the crime that they're experiencing," she said. "Not just crime but also quality of life issues."