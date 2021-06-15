Feedback

Oklahoma Man Steals Military Vehicle After 'All-Night Binge On Meth'

By Anna Gallegos

June 15, 2021

M35 cargo truck
Photo: Tulsa Police Department

An Oklahoma man couldn't hide the camouflage truck he allegedly stole earlier this week.

On Sunday, June 13, someone called Tulsa Police to report a vehicle theft at their home near Admiral and 177th E. Avenue. Investigators found that someone broke into the caller's house, rummaged around the garage, and broke into another parked vehicle before driving off with a M35, a cargo truck commonly used by the U.S. military, according to police.

The M35's owner told authorities that the vehicle didn't have key and said that only someone with military experience would know how to drive the truck.

A short while later a woman called the Tulsa Police to report her boyfriend Philip Heygi, who drove to her house to show off "his newly acquired military truck after an all-night binge on meth."

Authorities were prepared to go to Heygi's last known address in North Tulsa when they saw the M35 driving on Interstate 244 near Garnett.

Officers shut down a portion on I-244 to stop the vehicle. Heygi was taken into custody after he was shot with pepper balls and a taser, and had a K9 sent after him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, and officers said Heygi will be booked at the Tulsa County jail once released. He faces charges for burglary, larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

