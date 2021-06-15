Parents Brawl At Little League Baseball Game In Eastern Kentucky

A little league baseball game in Eastern Kentucky ended on Monday with adults throwing punches, and now the authorities are involved.

It's unclear what started the fight at a youth league game in Stanton, Kentucky. Social media videos show the altercation beginning near the pitchers mound.

"Its really sad these kids that played hard all season and put their hearts on that field didnt get to finish their championship game because 'adults' wanted to act like this..... at a T-ball game....... I can't even....." Destani Renaye Knox shared on Facebook, along with a video showing parents yelling and cursing at each other on the field.

***The following video contains profanity.***