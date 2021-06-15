Pennsylvania Officials Seeking Increase In Dog License Fees

Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman and a group of state elected and administrative officials are aiming to raise annual dog license fees in the Keystone State.

Fetterman, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, state Sen. Judy Schwank of Berks County and state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski of Luzerne County are arguing that an annual increase from $6.50 to $10 is necessary to save the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, Patch.com reports.

The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement was launched in an effort to stop illegal puppy mills and kennels, ensure safe conditions for dogs living in breeding kennels, inspect licensed kennels, monitor and track dangerous dogs, investigate dog bites, and reunite families with their lost dogs.

Schwank and Pashinski both introduced dual legislation to the Pennsylvania House and Senate in an effort to raise dog license fees for the bureau to be properly funded.

"Dog licenses cost less than the cost of a chew toy," Redding said in a news release via Patch.com. "Our neighboring states charge up to $20 and the national average for an annual license is $10."

"It breaks my heart to think of the abused and neglected dogs that could be overlooked without proper enforcement," added Second Lady Fetterman, the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. "Our pup, Levi, was chained outside for the first two years of his life. He was rescued because the resources were there to save him."

The state of Pennsylvania currently requires all individuals to license pets age three months or older. The cost of an annual license has remained $6.50 since 1996.