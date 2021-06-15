Popular Wrestling Couple Announces Birth Of First Child

Paquette, then known to wrestling fans as 'Renee Young', began dating Moxley, formerly known as 'Dean Ambrose,' when the two were employed by WWE in 2013.

The couple were married at their Las Vegas home in an impromptu ceremony on April 9, 2017.

Moxley casually revealed his wife's pregnancy during a promo on AEW Dynamite during his feud with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

"We knew that we were pretty close to announcing that I was pregnant," Paquette said during an appearance on The Bellas Podcast. "And he was on the road, he was already in Jacksonville. And he was like, 'So when are we going to tell people?' And I was like, I figured over Thanksgiving or something. Literally, the day prior, I went and had one of my last ultrasounds. Everything looked good, and I was like, 'Alright, we're in the clear. I think we're good to let people know.' And he was like, 'I think I'm going to say it in one of my promos.' And I was like, 'Huh? You are?!' Because you guys know, he's so private. He keeps to himself. But then I was like, you know what? I love that because it just takes the pressure off of me.

"But I love that it wasn't necessarily a promo to like, announce that he was going to be a dad. He was like, 'Anyways, my wife's at home pregnant," she added. "Now I'm going to go kick the s— out of this guy!' It was like, such a throwaway line that literally, right away, because he had pre-taped it, he was like, 'It's going to be on like any second.' And I was waiting for the west coast feed of the show, so I was just kind of watching my phone, and right away, people were like, 'Did I just hear that right?' My phone just instantly blew up. Yeah, it was crazy."

Paquette was one of WWE's most prominent on-air personalities during her nearly eight-year run with the company, which included serving as RAW's first female commentator, a backstage interviewer on numerous programs and the host of several shows, including WWE Backstage for FOX Sports.

Moxley was among WWE's top superstars during his tenure with the company, initially debuting as a member of "The Shield" -- one of the most popular wrestling groups of the past decade -- and winning numerous titles, including the WWE Championship in 2016.

The Cincinnati native announced his departure from WWE in 2019 and debuted on AEW's inaugural Double or Nothing event several months later.

Moxley was AEW's second world champion, defeated then-champion Chris Jericho, and is currently the longest-reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion of all-time, having held the title for 277 days before being defeated by Kenny Omega in December 2020.

Moxley is also the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion in his second reign for New Japan Pro Wrestling, while also appearing on the independent circuit as well.