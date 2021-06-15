Take A Virtual Tour Inside Drake’s Massive Private Plane
By Peyton Blakemore
June 15, 2021
Drake's massive private plane is even nicer than we imagined.
Earlier this week, footage surfaced of the inside of "Air Drake," and let's just say, Champagne Papi is living the dream.
In a video shared by DJ Akademiks, fans were given a virtual tour of sorts as the clip showed the inside of the giant Boeing 767, which has Drake's name on the outside of it, and all of its retro-inspired features. From the mirrored walls and glossy wood paneling to the carpeted hallways to the plush oversized leather chairs and couches, the plane is truly a tribute to '80s glam and extravagance.
As seen in the video, the plane has multiple rooms including bedrooms, sitting areas, and even a theatre room.
Back in May 2019, Drake announced that he was the proud owner of the Boeing 767.
"Nothing was the same for real...🤯🦉," he captioned a one-minute and 32-second clip that featured him touring (and showing off) his jet, which is reportedly worth around $200 million. "No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners," he said in the clip.
While Drake is technically the owner of the aircraft, the "Wants and Needs" rapper got the jet for a whopping Free.99 because the Canada-based airline that designed it, Cargojet, "believes it'll more than pay for itself in publicity as a high-profile traveling billboard with one of the biggest rappers in the world," TMZ previously reported.