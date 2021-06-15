Take A Virtual Tour Inside Drake’s Massive Private Plane

Drake's massive private plane is even nicer than we imagined.

Earlier this week, footage surfaced of the inside of "Air Drake," and let's just say, Champagne Papi is living the dream.

In a video shared by DJ Akademiks, fans were given a virtual tour of sorts as the clip showed the inside of the giant Boeing 767, which has Drake's name on the outside of it, and all of its retro-inspired features. From the mirrored walls and glossy wood paneling to the carpeted hallways to the plush oversized leather chairs and couches, the plane is truly a tribute to '80s glam and extravagance.

As seen in the video, the plane has multiple rooms including bedrooms, sitting areas, and even a theatre room.