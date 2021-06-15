These 3 North Carolina Cities Have Some Of The Best Drivers In The U.S.

As more people start heading back into work and others prepare for summer travel, there will likely be more drivers on the road. While increased traffic can cause stress, driving through some cities around the country can be easier than others.

QuoteWizard, an online insurance marketplace, recently released its annual report of the best and worst drivers by city. To determine the list, the site analyzed 2 million car insurance quotes in the 70 largest cities in the U.S. before breaking that data down using four factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and traffic citations.

As it turns out, the list concluded that three cities in North Carolina have some of the best drivers in the country.

So which cities made the cut?

Greensboro, Charlotte and Durham

Cracking the Top 20 are Greensboro and Charlotte and Nos. 15 and 20, respectively. While both cities had lower reports of speeding tickets, citations and DUIs, Charlotte had a higher number of accidents compared to other cities on the list. Durham, while still considered to have good drivers, ranked near the middle of the list across most categories; however, it reported higher incidences of DUIs than its North Carolina counterparts.

These are the Top 10 cities with the best drivers:

Birmingham, Alabama St. Louis, Missouri Little Rock, Arkansas New Orleans, Louisiana Memphis, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky Detroit, Michigan Atlanta, Georgia Baton Rouge, Louisiana Grand Rapids, Michigan

These are the Top 10 cities with the worst drivers:

Omaha, Nebraska Riverside, California Bakersfield, California Columbus, Ohio Richmond, Virginia Fresno, California Sacramento, California Salt Lake City, Utah Austin, Texas Baltimore, Maryland

To see the full list of best and worst drivers, click here.