These Washington Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2021

People are moving to new cities, towns, and other locations all the time. A lot of consideration goes into finding the perfect place to live, however. Whether you're living by yourself, with a roommate, or with a family, people consider crime rates, amenities, schools, interesting activities, and much more.

Niche crafted a list of the best cities to live in the United States for this year, and competition was stiff. There are over 100 entries on the list, but two Washington cities made it into some top spots: Bellevue and Seattle.

Here's what Niche had to say about Bellevue, which has an overall A+ rating:

"Living in Bellevue offers residents an urban-suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Bellevue there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks... The public schools in Bellevue are highly rated."

This is what was said about Seattle, which also sports an overall A+ rating:

"Living in Seattle offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Seattle there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks... The public schools in Bellevue are highly rated."

Below are the Top 20 cities listed as the best to live in:

The Woodlands, Texas Arlington, Virginia Naperville, Illinois Overland Park, Kansas Cambridge, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Plano, Texas Columbia, Maryland Berkeley, California Bellevue, Washington Irvine, California Richardson, Texas Seattle, Washington Madison, Wisconsin San Francisco, California Sunnyvale, California Raleigh, North Carolina Boulder, Colorado Sandy Springs, Georgia Torrance, California

To see other destinations that made the list, click here.