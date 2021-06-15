Feedback

These Washington Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2021

By Zuri Anderson

June 15, 2021

People are moving to new cities, towns, and other locations all the time. A lot of consideration goes into finding the perfect place to live, however. Whether you're living by yourself, with a roommate, or with a family, people consider crime rates, amenities, schools, interesting activities, and much more.

Niche crafted a list of the best cities to live in the United States for this year, and competition was stiff. There are over 100 entries on the list, but two Washington cities made it into some top spots: Bellevue and Seattle.

Here's what Niche had to say about Bellevue, which has an overall A+ rating:

"Living in Bellevue offers residents an urban-suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Bellevue there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks... The public schools in Bellevue are highly rated."

This is what was said about Seattle, which also sports an overall A+ rating:

"Living in Seattle offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Seattle there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks... The public schools in Bellevue are highly rated."

Below are the Top 20 cities listed as the best to live in:

  1. The Woodlands, Texas
  2. Arlington, Virginia
  3. Naperville, Illinois
  4. Overland Park, Kansas
  5. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  6. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  7. Plano, Texas
  8. Columbia, Maryland
  9. Berkeley, California
  10. Bellevue, Washington
  11. Irvine, California
  12. Richardson, Texas
  13. Seattle, Washington
  14. Madison, Wisconsin
  15. San Francisco, California
  16. Sunnyvale, California
  17. Raleigh, North Carolina
  18. Boulder, Colorado
  19. Sandy Springs, Georgia
  20. Torrance, California

To see other destinations that made the list, click here.

