This Is Where Missouri Ranks On The List Of 'Best States To Live In'

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 15, 2021

There are plenty of components that go into what makes each state great, but some states "outshine" the others.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a list of 2021's Best States To Live In. The website reviewed data from all 50 states and focused on five "key dimensions," affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

WalletHub said:

Deciding on a place to call home can be a tough process. You'll need to balance things like the cost of living with job opportunities, quality of education and safety. Personal preference also comes into the equation, as you'll want to live somewhere with the types of attractions, recreational opportunities and weather that suit you. Luckily, there's 50 states to choose from, from frigid Alaska to sunny Florida. Each has its own benefits and drawbacks.

Earning a score of 51.53 out of 100, Missouri ranked No. 31.

After looking at the data, Missouri also ranked No. 5 for affordability.

Here are the Top 20 Best States To Live In, according to WalletHub:

  1. New Jersey
  2. Massachusetts
  3. New York
  4. Idaho
  5. Minnesota
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Utah
  8. New Hampshire
  9. Iowa
  10. Pennsylvania
  11. Vermont
  12. Virginia
  13. Wyoming
  14. Florida
  15. North Dakota
  16. Colorado
  17. South Dakota
  18. Illinois
  19. Maine
  20. Nebraska

See the full list here.

