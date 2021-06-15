Vanna White's Touching Baby Gift Surprises HGTV Hosts

From what viewers see of Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune each night, it is clear that the letter turner is incredibly sweet, but that was especially proven this week. The game show star sent a very special gift to Erin and Ben Napier, hosts of the HGTV shows Home Town and Home Town Takeover, following the birth of their second child, a girl they named Mae.

Erin shared a photo of the present on her Instagram story. It is a soft, pastel knitted blanket, which in and of itself is a thoughtful gesture, but sewn onto the fabric is a tag that reads, "Made especially for you by Vanna White." That's right, Vanna made the item by hand.

Making it even more meaningful is Ben's history with White. It turns out that Vanna was his first crush, something Erin called out on Instagram by writing, "@scotsman.co's first crush is very thoughtful."