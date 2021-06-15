Feedback

VIDEO: Pregnant Utah Mom Ran 5:25 Mile, Qualified For Olympic Trials

By Ginny Reese

June 15, 2021

One Utah mom who ran a 5:25 mile just seven months ago while nine months pregnant has qualified for the Olympic trials, reported KSL.

Makenna Myler ran a qualifying time of 32:03.32 in the 10K distance at the Portland Track Festival.

Myler said that qualifying for the Olympic trials has always been a dream of hers, but she wasn't sure she'd ever accomplish it.

Myler explained:

"I've never been an Olympic hopeful, but ever since I graduated college I've wanted to make the Olympic trials in track. Fast forward four years in February 2020, I was hoping to make the Olympic trials standard while living in Australia. That attempt lasted about a lap and a half before I felt like a high school girl racing against the Australian Olympic team. The double-blue lines (on the pregnancy test) showed up two days later. I knew I'd still want to run competitively after the delivery, but I thought my chances of the Olympic trials were shot. Then the world shut down in a pandemic — including Tokyo — and my hopes to qualify were reignited."

Myler said:

"I cried for half a second realizing all the work we put in to make this happen, and I gave thanks to God for helping me move forward when I felt so much like the underdog. I embraced my husband a little too hard considering our daughter was strapped to his chest. I took her out of her carrier and held her tight. Comforting her and at the same time letting it sink in that I was finally competing at a level I've dreamed of for years."

The Olympic trials will be help June 18th through 27th at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

