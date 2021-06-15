WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Shade At Aaron Rodgers During 'The Match' Promo

Tom Brady isn't letting Aaron Rodgers forget about the NFC Championship Game.

During a promotional video call for their upcoming The Match golf doubles event with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, Brady brought up the two quarterback's last matchup, which saw his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers' current team (despite what he may want otherwise.)

During the game, the Packers opted to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth and goal line while trailing by eight late in the fourth quarter.

"I do think you do have a partner that would probably have liked to go for it a little more often than he has in the past, so Bryson, I'm glad you're encouraging him to go for it when it's on the line," Brady said to DeChambeau.

Rodgers, who has confirmed reports that he's "disgruntled" with the Packers organization and after having publicly questioned the decision to kick a field goal in the NFC Championship Game, responded to Brady's jab with, "Well, usually I don't get the option."