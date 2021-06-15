WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Shade At Aaron Rodgers During 'The Match' Promo
By Jason Hall
June 15, 2021
Tom Brady isn't letting Aaron Rodgers forget about the NFC Championship Game.
During a promotional video call for their upcoming The Match golf doubles event with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, Brady brought up the two quarterback's last matchup, which saw his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers' current team (despite what he may want otherwise.)
During the game, the Packers opted to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth and goal line while trailing by eight late in the fourth quarter.
"I do think you do have a partner that would probably have liked to go for it a little more often than he has in the past, so Bryson, I'm glad you're encouraging him to go for it when it's on the line," Brady said to DeChambeau.
Rodgers, who has confirmed reports that he's "disgruntled" with the Packers organization and after having publicly questioned the decision to kick a field goal in the NFC Championship Game, responded to Brady's jab with, "Well, usually I don't get the option."
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iyomGhQDVA— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 15, 2021
Brady and Rodgers will appear in the next edition of Capital One's The Match, with Brady once again teaming with Mickelson, a six-time major champion, and Rodgers pairing up with DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion
The Match will take place Tuesday, July 6 and air live exclusively on TNT, with coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET, both PGATour.com and Bleacher Report confirmed in news releases for the event.
Mickelson, who became the oldest player to win a major during the PGA championship last month, is a two-time winner of The Match, having defeated 15-time major champion Tiger Woods in the debut event of the series and both three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning alongside Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley.
Mickelson also teamed with Brady during a losing effort to Manning and Woods in May 2020.
Mickelson teased that he and Brady had "some unfinished business," referencing their loss to Manning and Woods, shortly after his major victory on Sunday.
We have some unfinished business. Let’s get another match and find a pair to give a beat down. 😏— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021
Mickelson also credited Brady's recent Super Bowl victory at the age of 43 for motivating his own historic quest at the PGA Championship.
“So I’m very inspired by Tom Brady,” Mickelson told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski via CBS Boston. “He is actually a big motivation, because of how hard he works to be the best and to elongate his career.”
Brady also shared several posts congratulating his former doubles partner on social media, also referring to Mickelson's PGA Championship win as "inspiring."
Mickelson ended his final round on Sunday at +1 to finish at -6 for the tournament, winning his sixth career major and first since 2013.
Brady is coming off his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which culminated in his seventh Super Bowl victory after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. The 43-year-old quarterback is scheduled to face his former team for the first time in his career during the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup on October 10, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
In February, Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017).
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
Prior to Super Bowl LV, Brady's Bucs defeated Rodgers' Green Bay Packers, 31-26, in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.
Rodgers, the 2020 NFL MVP has also made headlines recently both for serving as a guest host of Jeopardy! and amid reports that he is "disgruntled" with the Green Bay Packers.