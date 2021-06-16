Feedback

10 Best Counties In Kentucky To Raise A Family

By Anna Gallegos

June 16, 2021

Everyone wants the best for their family, and a family's quality of life is influenced by where they live.

Stacker recently compiled a list of the best counties in Kentucky to raise a family. The list compares counties based on their cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Here's the top 10:

10: Warren County

  • Population: 128,652
  • Median home value: $167,600
  • Median rent: $781
  • Median household income: $52,270
  • Top places to live: Plano, Bowling Green, Woodburn


9: Woodford County

  • Population: 26,318
  • Median home value: $203,000
  • Median rent: $771
  • Median household income: $63,820
  • Top place to live: Versailles


8: Scott County

  • Population: 54,667
  • Median home value: $189,500
  • Median rent: $900
  • Median household income: $70,817
  • Top places to live: Georgetown, Sadieville, Stamping Ground


7: McCracken County

  • Population: 65,268
  • Median home value: $143,400
  • Median rent: $717 (35% rent)
  • Median household income: $46,080
  • Top places to live: Hendron, Paducah, Reiland


6: Jefferson County

  • Population: 767,419
  • Median home value: $170,100
  • Median rent: $871
  • Median household income: $56,586
  • Top places to live: Cherokee Seneca, Cherokee Gardens, Indian Hills


5: Kenton County

  • Population: 165,668
  • Median home value: $161,100
  • Median rent: $811
  • Median household income: $64,339
  • Top places to live: Fort Wright, Fort Mitchell, Lakeside Park


4: Boyle County

  • Population: 29,972
  • Median home value: $146,400
  • Median rent: $727
  • Median household income: $46,382
  • Top places to live: Danville, Junction City, Perryville


3: Campbell County

  • Population: 92,861
  • Median home value: $172,000
  • Median rent: $850
  • Median household income: $63,050
  • Top places to live: Fort Thomas, Wilder, Bellevue


2: Boone County

  • Population: 130,820
  • Median home value: $189,800
  • Median rent: $986
  • Median household income: $78,327
  • Top places to live: Union, Francisville, Burlington


1: Oldham County

  • Population: 65,967
  • Median home value: $282,100
  • Median rent: $919
  • Median household income: $99,128
  • Top places to live: Crestwood, Pewee Valley, Orchard Grace Hills


See the full list here.

