10 Best Counties In Kentucky To Raise A Family

Everyone wants the best for their family, and a family's quality of life is influenced by where they live.

Stacker recently compiled a list of the best counties in Kentucky to raise a family. The list compares counties based on their cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Here's the top 10:

10: Warren County

Population: 128,652

Median home value: $167,600

Median rent: $781

Median household income: $52,270

Top places to live: Plano, Bowling Green, Woodburn



9: Woodford County

Population: 26,318

Median home value: $203,000

Median rent: $771

Median household income: $63,820

Top place to live: Versailles



8: Scott County

Population: 54,667

Median home value: $189,500

Median rent: $900

Median household income: $70,817

Top places to live: Georgetown, Sadieville, Stamping Ground



7: McCracken County

Population: 65,268

Median home value: $143,400

Median rent: $717 (35% rent)

Median household income: $46,080

Top places to live: Hendron, Paducah, Reiland



6: Jefferson County

Population: 767,419

Median home value: $170,100

Median rent: $871

Median household income: $56,586

Top places to live: Cherokee Seneca, Cherokee Gardens, Indian Hills



5: Kenton County

Population: 165,668

Median home value: $161,100

Median rent: $811

Median household income: $64,339

Top places to live: Fort Wright, Fort Mitchell, Lakeside Park



4: Boyle County

Population: 29,972

Median home value: $146,400

Median rent: $727

Median household income: $46,382

Top places to live: Danville, Junction City, Perryville



3: Campbell County

Population: 92,861

Median home value: $172,000

Median rent: $850

Median household income: $63,050

Top places to live: Fort Thomas, Wilder, Bellevue



2: Boone County

Population: 130,820

Median home value: $189,800

Median rent: $986

Median household income: $78,327

Top places to live: Union, Francisville, Burlington



1: Oldham County

Population: 65,967

Median home value: $282,100

Median rent: $919

Median household income: $99,128

Top places to live: Crestwood, Pewee Valley, Orchard Grace Hills



See the full list here.