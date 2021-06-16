10 Best Counties In Kentucky To Raise A Family
By Anna Gallegos
June 16, 2021
Everyone wants the best for their family, and a family's quality of life is influenced by where they live.
Stacker recently compiled a list of the best counties in Kentucky to raise a family. The list compares counties based on their cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.
Here's the top 10:
10: Warren County
- Population: 128,652
- Median home value: $167,600
- Median rent: $781
- Median household income: $52,270
- Top places to live: Plano, Bowling Green, Woodburn
9: Woodford County
- Population: 26,318
- Median home value: $203,000
- Median rent: $771
- Median household income: $63,820
- Top place to live: Versailles
8: Scott County
- Population: 54,667
- Median home value: $189,500
- Median rent: $900
- Median household income: $70,817
- Top places to live: Georgetown, Sadieville, Stamping Ground
7: McCracken County
- Population: 65,268
- Median home value: $143,400
- Median rent: $717 (35% rent)
- Median household income: $46,080
- Top places to live: Hendron, Paducah, Reiland
6: Jefferson County
- Population: 767,419
- Median home value: $170,100
- Median rent: $871
- Median household income: $56,586
- Top places to live: Cherokee Seneca, Cherokee Gardens, Indian Hills
5: Kenton County
- Population: 165,668
- Median home value: $161,100
- Median rent: $811
- Median household income: $64,339
- Top places to live: Fort Wright, Fort Mitchell, Lakeside Park
4: Boyle County
- Population: 29,972
- Median home value: $146,400
- Median rent: $727
- Median household income: $46,382
- Top places to live: Danville, Junction City, Perryville
3: Campbell County
- Population: 92,861
- Median home value: $172,000
- Median rent: $850
- Median household income: $63,050
- Top places to live: Fort Thomas, Wilder, Bellevue
2: Boone County
- Population: 130,820
- Median home value: $189,800
- Median rent: $986
- Median household income: $78,327
- Top places to live: Union, Francisville, Burlington
1: Oldham County
- Population: 65,967
- Median home value: $282,100
- Median rent: $919
- Median household income: $99,128
- Top places to live: Crestwood, Pewee Valley, Orchard Grace Hills
