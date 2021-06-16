10 Best Counties In Oklahoma To Raise A Family
By Anna Gallegos
June 16, 2021
Everyone wants the best for their family, and a family's quality of life is influenced by where they live.
Niche recently compiled a list of the best counties in Oklahoma to raise a family. The list compares counties based on their cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.
Here's the top 10:
10: Cherokee County
- Population: 48,664
- Median home value: $118,000
- Median rent: $666
- Median income: $42,774
- Best places to live: Tahlequah, Pettit, Keys, Zeb
9: Payne County
- Population: 81,815
- Median home value: $161,700
- Median rent: $817
- Median income: $41,603
- Best place to live: Stillwater
8: Woods County
- Population: 9,043
- Median home value: $107,00
- Median rent: $690
- Median income: $54,282
- Best place to live: Alva
7: Rogers County
- Population: 91,353
- Median home value: $162,300
- Median rent: $872
- Median income: $65,434
- Best places to live: Verdigris, Limestone
6: Kingfisher County
- Population: 15,694
- Median home value: $144,700
- Median rent: $788
- Median income: $57,777
- Best places to live: Kingfisher, Hennessey
5: Canadian County
- Population: 140,455
- Median home value: $165,500
- Median rent: $941
- Median income: $72,056
- Best places to live: Piedmont, Yukon, Okarche
4: Cleveland County
- Population: 279,274
- Median home value: $165,600
- Median rent: $926
- Median income: $64,016
- Best places to live: Norman, Moore
3: Pontotoc County
- Population: 38,355
- Median home value: $129,300
- Median rent: $707
- Median income: $50,392
- Best places to live: Ada, Byng
2: Oklahoma County
- Population: 787,216
- Median home value: $153,300
- Median rent: $870
- Median income: $54,520
- Best places to live: Edmond, Oklahoma City, The Village, Nichols Hills
1: Tulsa County
- Population: 646,419
- Median home value: $156,400
- Median rent: $865
- Median income: $55,517
- Best places to live: Jenks, Bixby, Owasso, Broken Arrow, Tulsa
