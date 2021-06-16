Feedback

10 Best Counties In Oklahoma To Raise A Family

By Anna Gallegos

June 16, 2021

Happy Young Family Admiring Home
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone wants the best for their family, and a family's quality of life is influenced by where they live.

Niche recently compiled a list of the best counties in Oklahoma to raise a family. The list compares counties based on their cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Here's the top 10:

10: Cherokee County

  • Population: 48,664
  • Median home value: $118,000
  • Median rent: $666
  • Median income: $42,774
  • Best places to live: Tahlequah, Pettit, Keys, Zeb

9: Payne County

  • Population: 81,815
  • Median home value: $161,700
  • Median rent: $817
  • Median income: $41,603
  • Best place to live: Stillwater

8: Woods County

  • Population: 9,043
  • Median home value: $107,00
  • Median rent: $690
  • Median income: $54,282
  • Best place to live: Alva

7: Rogers County

  • Population: 91,353
  • Median home value: $162,300
  • Median rent: $872
  • Median income: $65,434
  • Best places to live: Verdigris, Limestone

6: Kingfisher County

  • Population: 15,694
  • Median home value: $144,700
  • Median rent: $788
  • Median income: $57,777
  • Best places to live: Kingfisher, Hennessey

5: Canadian County

  • Population: 140,455
  • Median home value: $165,500
  • Median rent: $941
  • Median income: $72,056
  • Best places to live: Piedmont, Yukon, Okarche

4: Cleveland County

  • Population: 279,274
  • Median home value: $165,600
  • Median rent: $926
  • Median income: $64,016
  • Best places to live: Norman, Moore

3: Pontotoc County

  • Population: 38,355
  • Median home value: $129,300
  • Median rent: $707
  • Median income: $50,392
  • Best places to live: Ada, Byng

2: Oklahoma County

  • Population: 787,216
  • Median home value: $153,300
  • Median rent: $870
  • Median income: $54,520
  • Best places to live: Edmond, Oklahoma City, The Village, Nichols Hills

1: Tulsa County

  • Population: 646,419
  • Median home value: $156,400
  • Median rent: $865
  • Median income: $55,517
  • Best places to live: Jenks, Bixby, Owasso, Broken Arrow, Tulsa

See the full list here.

Chat About 10 Best Counties In Oklahoma To Raise A Family

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.