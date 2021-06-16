10 Best Counties In Oklahoma To Raise A Family

Everyone wants the best for their family, and a family's quality of life is influenced by where they live.

Niche recently compiled a list of the best counties in Oklahoma to raise a family. The list compares counties based on their cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Here's the top 10:

10: Cherokee County

Population: 48,664

Median home value: $118,000

Median rent: $666

Median income: $42,774

Best places to live: Tahlequah, Pettit, Keys, Zeb

9: Payne County

Population: 81,815

Median home value: $161,700

Median rent: $817

Median income: $41,603

Best place to live: Stillwater

8: Woods County

Population: 9,043

Median home value: $107,00

Median rent: $690

Median income: $54,282

Best place to live: Alva

7: Rogers County

Population: 91,353

Median home value: $162,300

Median rent: $872

Median income: $65,434

Best places to live: Verdigris, Limestone

6: Kingfisher County

Population: 15,694

Median home value: $144,700

Median rent: $788

Median income: $57,777

Best places to live: Kingfisher, Hennessey

5: Canadian County

Population: 140,455

Median home value: $165,500

Median rent: $941

Median income: $72,056

Best places to live: Piedmont, Yukon, Okarche

4: Cleveland County

Population: 279,274

Median home value: $165,600

Median rent: $926

Median income: $64,016

Best places to live: Norman, Moore

3: Pontotoc County

Population: 38,355

Median home value: $129,300

Median rent: $707

Median income: $50,392

Best places to live: Ada, Byng

2: Oklahoma County

Population: 787,216

Median home value: $153,300

Median rent: $870

Median income: $54,520

Best places to live: Edmond, Oklahoma City, The Village, Nichols Hills

1: Tulsa County

Population: 646,419

Median home value: $156,400

Median rent: $865

Median income: $55,517

Best places to live: Jenks, Bixby, Owasso, Broken Arrow, Tulsa

