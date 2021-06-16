Best Places To Have A Picnic In Las Vegas

Friday, June 18th is International Picnic Day. What better way is there to celebrate than by getting out and enjoying nature while sharing a meal with a loved one?

Las Vegas has so many great spots to throw down a blanket and crack open the picnic basket.

Here are the best places in Las Vegas to have a picnic, according to Yelp:

This beautiful spot is fully-equipped with a splash pad to cool off, a covered play area, gazebos for shade, restrooms, and a beautiful rose garden. Visit the park at 5330 Somerset Hills Ave in Las Vegas.

This place has a small park area that is surrounded by stunning views. Visit the park at 495 S Main Street in Las Vegas

WetlandsParkFriends.org stated, "Clark County Wetlands Park is a lush, green 2,900-acre oasis in the southeastern corner of the Las Vegas Valley." Visit the park at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane in Las Vegas.

Guests can go for a run, sit down for a picnic, or stop for an Insta pic in this scenic area that has a 31-acre lake, pavilions, restrooms, basketball and volleyball courts, picnic tables, covered picnic areas, and trails for exploring. Visit the park at 1600 Wigwam Pkwy in Henderson.

One visitor of this park stated, "Nice shady park with lots of trees and covered picnic areas." Visit the park at 9100 Hillpointe Road in Las Vegas.