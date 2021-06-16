Feedback

Chris Young Offers Free Trip To Nashville, Chance To Be In New Music Video

By Sarah Tate

June 16, 2021

Country music star Chris Young is filming his newest music video in Nashville next month, and he's inviting fans to be a part of it.

The country singer-songwriter will film the video in the heart of downtown Nashville at 1st and Broadway on July 5, and he is opening the taping up to the public. According to Country Insider, the free show will start at 7 (CT) where Young will perform several of his hits as well as a song from his eighth studio album "Famous Friends," which is released August 6.

Additionally, fans from around the country have an opportunity to win a trip to Music City for the taping. On Wednesday (June 16), the "I'm Comin' Over" singer announced a way for fans to win a free trip to Nashville to be in the video and celebrate the Fourth of July. To participate, simply text NASHVILLE to 615-219-4113 and you will be entered to win.

The July 5 filming will continue Music City's major Fourth of July celebrations. The annual "Let Freedom Sing!" fireworks celebration returns with the biggest pyrotechnics display in the city's history. Country superstar Brad Paisley is headlining the event, which will also include performances by Priscilla Block, Lilly Hiatt, and Regi Wooten and Friends.

