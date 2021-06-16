Feedback

Clerk Lets Woman In After Close, Then Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 16, 2021

Studio shot of woman scratching lottery ticket
Photo: Getty Images

A woman from Saginaw County won $1 million off a scratch-off ticket after a gas station clerk let her into the general store minutes after they closed.

According to MLive, the 52-year-old woman won after playing Michigan Lottery's $1,000,000 Frenzy Multiplier Instant Game.

"My friend and I were on the way home for a bonfire, and we needed to stop for a couple things," said the lucky woman. "We stopped at the Marion Springs General Store, but they must have just closed because the door was locked. We were standing at the door when a clerk came over to let us in."

When the woman got home, she had forgotten all about the lottery ticket. "I got home and got the fire going and forgot all about the tickets for a couple days. When I finally scratched it off, I was so surprised to win $1 million!"

She decided to receive the money as a one-time lump-sum payment of $634,000 and did not give any insight on how she plans to spend her winnings.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotterys, the Mega Millions drawing is this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $30 million and will be held Friday, June 18, at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

