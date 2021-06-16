Ed Sheeran Bares His Vampire Fangs In 'Bad Habits' Music Video Teaser

Looks like Ed Sheeran will return with a vampiric vengeance in his next music video.

Early this morning (June 16), the pop star took to Instagram with a clip teasing the visual for his new single, “Bad Habits.” In the seconds-long video preview, Sheeran — wearing a pink suit, raccoon eyes, and shimmering pink makeup underneath his eyes — prowls the streets with a posse of intimidating characters.

One scene in the teaser clip shows Sheeran baring vampire-like fangs, and in another, he appears to be wiping something (blood, perhaps?!) from the corners of his mouth. Creepy stuff.

This is all in preparation for the singer-songwriter’s comeback single of the same name, which will release this Friday (June 18), with the ominous music video set to premiere the week after, on June 25.

Sheeran teased his musical return last month, first by sharing this message on Instagram: "something's cookin.’” Weeks later, billboards appeared announcing Sheeran’s comeback following a years-long musical hiatus.

"The moment you realise your first solo single in 4 years is coming out in a few weeks," he wrote on Instagram at the time to prepare fans for his new music. He later followed it up with an outtake photo from the “Bad Habits” music video, writing, “The nails were a nightmare to try and take a piss with. Wouldn’t recommend."

The 30-year-old's last musical offering came in 2020 with the one-off track “Afterglow.” In 2019, he issued No. 6 Collaborations Project, which came two years after he dropped his third studio album, Divide, released in 2017.