Feedback

Florida Woman Pummels Girlfriend For Talking In Her Sleep About Ex: Police

By Zuri Anderson

June 16, 2021

Sleeping
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly beating her girlfriend over sleep talk, according to The Smoking Gun.

Police officers were called to a Tampa Bay-area apartment Sunday evening (June 13) for reports of an ongoing fight. Authorities made contact with the 21-year-old victim, who claims her girlfriend, 23-year-old Alexis Talley, assaulted her.

The victim said she was sleeping when Talley woke her up and claimed the victim was "talking in her sleep about an ex." Both women got into a verbal argument, and things turned violent when Talley allegedly punched the victim in the face, according to a police report.

Officers said the victim had "visible swelling to the right side of her face consistent with her statement." When asked about the dispute, Talley reportedly said they did fight, but it was only verbal, not physical. The 23-year-old also told police the victim's injuries came from "a previous disorder and not from tonight."

Talley was booked into jail on a domestic battery charge. She was released from custody Monday (June 14) on a $2,500 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Reporters said she is also facing an enhanced felony charge due to a prior battery arrest in a separate incident.

Chat About Florida Woman Pummels Girlfriend For Talking In Her Sleep About Ex: Police

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.