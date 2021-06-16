Florida Woman Pummels Girlfriend For Talking In Her Sleep About Ex: Police

A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly beating her girlfriend over sleep talk, according to The Smoking Gun.

Police officers were called to a Tampa Bay-area apartment Sunday evening (June 13) for reports of an ongoing fight. Authorities made contact with the 21-year-old victim, who claims her girlfriend, 23-year-old Alexis Talley, assaulted her.

The victim said she was sleeping when Talley woke her up and claimed the victim was "talking in her sleep about an ex." Both women got into a verbal argument, and things turned violent when Talley allegedly punched the victim in the face, according to a police report.

Officers said the victim had "visible swelling to the right side of her face consistent with her statement." When asked about the dispute, Talley reportedly said they did fight, but it was only verbal, not physical. The 23-year-old also told police the victim's injuries came from "a previous disorder and not from tonight."

Talley was booked into jail on a domestic battery charge. She was released from custody Monday (June 14) on a $2,500 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Reporters said she is also facing an enhanced felony charge due to a prior battery arrest in a separate incident.