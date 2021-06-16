Garth Brooks Coming To Nissan Stadium For His First Nashville Stadium Show

As the city continues to reopen and live shows open up to audiences, Gov. Bill Lee hopes Brooks' return encourages others to experience what makes Nashville special, while setting some records in the process, according to FOX 17.

"Music City is roaring back, and it's about to be louder than ever thanks to renowned artist Garth Brooks," said Gov. Lee. "Get your tickets, buy the boots and help us set an all-time attendance record at Nissan Stadium. Let's show the world that Nashville is open and country music is stronger than ever before."

According to WSMV, the current concert attendance record at Nissan is when 56,521 people came out in 2019 to see fellow country artist Eric Church take the stage.

"What better way to kick off the return of concerts to Nissan Stadium than with the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history?" said Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill. "The atmosphere of his high-energy concert in front of a Nashville home crow is going to be absolutely electric, especially mid-field at Nissan Stadium. We can't wait to see everyone take in this very special performance on Nashville's biggest stage."

Tickets for the Nashville stop of the Stadium Tour go on sale 10 a.m. (CT) Friday, June 26 at Ticketmaster.