Kawhi Leonard Could Miss Remainder Of Playoffs: Report
By Jason Hall
June 16, 2021
The Los Angeles Clippers could be without their franchise player for the remainder of the NBA playoffs.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reports forward Kawhi Leonard will reportedly miss Game 5 of the Clippers' Western Conference semifinals series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday (June 16) night and will be out indefinitely due to a knee injury the Clippers fear could be an ACL injury.
Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, appeared to have injured his right knee during a collision with Jazz swingman Joe Ingles midway through the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 118-104 victory on Monday (June 14).
The All-Star forward limped on his right leg prior to missing two free throws and was taken out of the game 50 seconds later.
When asked by TNT sideline reporter Rebecca Haarlow about potential injury concerns, Leonard responded, "Nah, I'll be good" and reportedly expected to be available for Game 5 on Wednesday night, Yahoo reports.
Leonard had previously experienced a quadriceps tendinopathy in the same right knee, which limited him to just nine games during the 2017-18 season and led to a fallout with his former team, the San Antonio Spurs.
Since then, Leonard has successfully managed the injury, sitting out 15 or more games during each of the last three seasons as a member of the Clippers and Toronto Raptors in 2018-19.
Leonard finished Game 4 with 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block and is averaging a 27-8-4 on 51/33/85 shooting splits during the Western Conference semifinals series against the Jazz.