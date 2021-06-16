Kawhi Leonard Could Miss Remainder Of Playoffs: Report

The Los Angeles Clippers could be without their franchise player for the remainder of the NBA playoffs.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports forward Kawhi Leonard will reportedly miss Game 5 of the Clippers' Western Conference semifinals series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday (June 16) night and will be out indefinitely due to a knee injury the Clippers fear could be an ACL injury.

Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, appeared to have injured his right knee during a collision with Jazz swingman Joe Ingles midway through the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 118-104 victory on Monday (June 14).

The All-Star forward limped on his right leg prior to missing two free throws and was taken out of the game 50 seconds later.