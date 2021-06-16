Feedback

Las Vegas Drivers Ranked Among The Worst In The Nation

By Ginny Reese

June 16, 2021

Driving on United States highways and roads is very scary and extremely treacherous at times. Some individuals go against laws and use cell phones when driving, while others may enjoy eating fast food meals or putting on makeup on the way to work.

No matter the case, driving can be scary.

So how bad are Las Vegas drivers?

QuoteWizard, one of the country's top insurance marketplaces, released a yearly report on the cities that had the best and worst drivers. The data was analyzed based on insurance quotes from the country's top 70 cities.

According to the study, Las Vegas was ranked as 18th worth in the nation.

The city ranked 23rd-worst for accidents, 24th-worst for DUI violations, 12th-worst for speeding, and 32nd-worst for citations.

According to the study, here are the top 10 cities with the worst drivers:

  1. Omaha, NE
  2. Riverside, CA
  3. Bakersfield, CA
  4. Columbus, OH
  5. Richmond, VA
  6. Fresno, CA
  7. Sacramento, CA
  8. Salt Lake City, UT
  9. Austin, TX
  10. Baltimore, MD
  11. Virginia Beach, VA

Here are the top 10 cities with the best drivers:

  1. Birmingham, AL
  2. St. Louis, MO
  3. Little Rock, AR
  4. New Orleans, LA
  5. Memphis, TN
  6. Louisville, KY
  7. Detroit, MI
  8. Atlanta, GA
  9. Baton Rouge, LA
  10. Grand Rapids, MI
  11. Charleston, SC

Click here to see the full study.

