Lightning Strike Leaves 7-Foot Gash In Road After Hitting Car In Florida

A driver got the shock of his life while driving his SUV on Interstate-75 in South Florida earlier this week.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a lightning bolt struck a 2018 Nissan Rogue's antenna Monday afternoon (June 14). The intense moment happened at Mile Marker 30 in Broward County. While no one was hurt, the strike left the vehicle's electrical system damage.

“I saw a light and … I don’t know what happened,” the SUV’s driver Ernesto Delhonte told Local 10. “Wow, what is this? But I survived. I am alive. It’s a miracle for me.”

The lightning bolt also left deep mark in the road following the strike.