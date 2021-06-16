Miami Beach Man On Scooter Chases 14-Year-Old Who Tried Taking Lamborghini

A South Florida man immediately jumped into action when he noticed a teenager trying to steal his $200,000 Lamborghini, according to WSVN.

The incident went down on June 8 when Chris Sander was in his Miami Beach Home. That's when he heard the sound of his black Lamborghini Urus’ engine roaring to life, he told reporters.

“It’s just a straight hustle. Police going everywhere,” he said. “I’m in my home. I hear this thing start up. I look out the window and I see somebody driving it away. I got on the scooter, went after the guy.”

The 14-year-old boy who took the expensive vehicle reportedly abandoned it on a sidewalk just a few blocks away and fled. A neighbor in the area claims he saw the suspect running away from police officers and spoke with him.

“He said, ‘I stole a Lamborghini just now. I don’t have a license. I can’t drive,’” Andre Kalinine told reporters. “I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down."

Kalinine suggested the boy turn himself in. Soon after, a police officer arrived and pointed a gun at both of them. Sanders believes the suspect possibly broke into his garage and found his keys there.

The boy was taken into custody and is being held in home confinement with his foster mother, WSVN said. His court hearing is scheduled for June 18.