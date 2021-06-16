Feedback

'Murder Hornet' Found For The First Time In Snohomish County

By Zuri Anderson

June 16, 2021

Washington State Department Of Agriculture Sets Traps For Asian Giant Hornets
Photo: Getty Images

Scientists are perplexed over an Asian giant hornet being discovered in Snohomish County, according to KOMO.

What makes the find so jarring to them is that the insect appears to be unrelated to the invasion in Whatcom County back in 2019, reporters learned. The Washington State Department of Agriculture retrieved the invasive insect last week from Marysville.

They confirmed through testing on Friday (June 11) that the dried-out specimen has no ties to the group found a couple of years ago.

“The find is perplexing because it is too early for a male to emerge,” Dr. Osama El-Lissy said, deputy administrator for the US Department of Agriculture's Plant Protection and Quarantine program. “Last year, the first males emerged in late July, which was earlier than expected."

Reporters said the USDA will be working with state officials to confirm if a hornet population in Snohomish County. They will also set up hornet traps in both Snohomish and King counties and other areas.

This species was branded the name "murder hornets" for how devastating they are to honeybees and native hornet species. Reporters said they've been known to kill humans in their native habitats in Asia.

Officials are also encouraging citizens to report hornet sightings to the WSDA. Reports from the public help officials find nests for research and extermination.

