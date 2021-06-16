Feedback

PHOTOS: Nevada Woman Rescued After Climbing Into Chimney

By Ginny Reese

June 16, 2021

The Henderson Fire Department reported an "unusual call" on Tuesday morning, reported 13 KTNV Las Vegas.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, the 18-year-old woman got trapped in the chimney at her house after trying to climb through it. Apparently, she was trying to get into the home after locking herself out of the house located near Horizon and College drives.

The Henderson Fire Department wrote on Facebook:

"Firefighters used a rope system to rescue an 18-year-old girl from the chimney of a single-story house near Horizon and College drives this morning. The teen tried to climb through the chimney after getting locked out of her home and got stuck just above the flue. Henderson firefighters are trained for confined space rescue and pulled the uninjured girl to safety in about half an hour."

Officials said that the rescue took about 30 minutes. There were no injuries reported, thanks to the firefighters being trained for rescues in small, tight spaces.

