These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In Oregon In 2020

Some people just love looking up baby names. Whether they're looking for the perfect name for their own child or just being curious, people enjoy seeing which ones are trending each year. It could even be your own name!

There are plenty of unique names out there, but some are just more popular than others.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has a whole database on the most popular baby names per year, and they even break it down by state. So what were parents picking in Oregon?

SAA officials said 234 babies were named Oliver last year, making it the most popular boy name. For girls, it was Olivia with 207 babies.

Here are the Top 10 most popular boy names in Oregon last year:

Oliver Liam Henry Noah William Theodore Benjamin Jack James Elijah

And, here were the most popular girl names!

Olivia Amelia Charlotte Emma Evelyn Eleanor Sophia Isabella Harper Ava

To see where other names ranked in Oregon and other states, click here.