Feedback

Washington Dad Accused of Leaving His Kids In Casino Parking Lot

By Zuri Anderson

June 16, 2021

Travis Michael Parker is wanted for allegedly abandoning his young children in the parking lot of a casino on June 12, 2021. One of the charges he faces is a felony.
Photo: Challam County Sheriff's Office

Deputies in Washington are searching for a man they believe abandoned his two young children in the parking lot of a casino, KIRO 7 reported.

Travis Michael Parker, of Sequim, allegedly went to 7 Cedars Casino and parked in the lot Saturday (June 12) morning, leaving his kids inside the vehicle, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the children were 5 months and 1.5-years-old.

Parker then called the children's mother and told her she needed to pick them up, claiming he needed to go to work, officials added. The mother reportedly asked the father to drop the kids off at her home, and that she would meet them there.

**WANTED FELON TRAVIS MICHAEL PARKER FOR ABANDONING HIS CHILDREN IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE 7 CEDARS CASINO** On June...

Posted by Clallam County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Park then left the casino and removed the two children from the car, deputies said. Still in their car seats, the children were left in the parking lot as their father allegedly drove off, officials added.

"A patron going into the casino spotted the children and notified security, who notified the mother. The children were then safely returned to her," reporters learned.

Parker is now wanted for leaving children unattended in a motor vehicle and family abandonment, which is a felony. Authorities are still searching for him as of Wednesday (June 16).

Chat About Washington Dad Accused of Leaving His Kids In Casino Parking Lot

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.