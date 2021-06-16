Washington Dad Accused of Leaving His Kids In Casino Parking Lot

Deputies in Washington are searching for a man they believe abandoned his two young children in the parking lot of a casino, KIRO 7 reported.

Travis Michael Parker, of Sequim, allegedly went to 7 Cedars Casino and parked in the lot Saturday (June 12) morning, leaving his kids inside the vehicle, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the children were 5 months and 1.5-years-old.

Parker then called the children's mother and told her she needed to pick them up, claiming he needed to go to work, officials added. The mother reportedly asked the father to drop the kids off at her home, and that she would meet them there.