Washington Dad Accused of Leaving His Kids In Casino Parking Lot
By Zuri Anderson
June 16, 2021
Deputies in Washington are searching for a man they believe abandoned his two young children in the parking lot of a casino, KIRO 7 reported.
Travis Michael Parker, of Sequim, allegedly went to 7 Cedars Casino and parked in the lot Saturday (June 12) morning, leaving his kids inside the vehicle, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the children were 5 months and 1.5-years-old.
Parker then called the children's mother and told her she needed to pick them up, claiming he needed to go to work, officials added. The mother reportedly asked the father to drop the kids off at her home, and that she would meet them there.
**WANTED FELON TRAVIS MICHAEL PARKER FOR ABANDONING HIS CHILDREN IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE 7 CEDARS CASINO** On June...Posted by Clallam County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Park then left the casino and removed the two children from the car, deputies said. Still in their car seats, the children were left in the parking lot as their father allegedly drove off, officials added.
"A patron going into the casino spotted the children and notified security, who notified the mother. The children were then safely returned to her," reporters learned.
Parker is now wanted for leaving children unattended in a motor vehicle and family abandonment, which is a felony. Authorities are still searching for him as of Wednesday (June 16).