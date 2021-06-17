2 Wisconsin Cities Have The Worst Drivers In The U.S.

Oftentimes, we think we are better drivers than we actually are. Well, a new study reviewed four major categories of data and released which cities are actually home to the best and worst drivers in the United States.

Two Wisconsin cities found themselves among the worst drivers in the U.S.

According to QuoteWizard analysts, they looked at over two million car insurance quotes from drivers in America's 70 largest cities.

They evaluated each city based on four factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations for incidents like running a red light or using your phone while driving.

The report states:

"Cities with the most dangerous driving incidents are rated among the worst, while cities with the fewest dangerous driving incidents are rated as the best."

These are the two Wisconsin cities with the worst drivers:

No. 16: Madison Ranked No. 6 for the most DUIs out of the 70 largest cities in the U.S.

No. 29: Milwaukee

These are the Top 10 worst driving cities, according to QuoteWizard:

Omaha, NE Riverside, CA Bakersfield, CA Columbus, OH Richmond, VA Fresno, CA Sacramento, CA Salt Lake City, UT Austin, TX Baltimore, MD

To see the full list of best and worst drivers in the U.S., click here.