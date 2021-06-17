Angels & Airwaves Announce 'Lifeforms,' Share New Song 'Restless Souls'
By Katrina Nattress
June 17, 2021
Nearly a month after releasing its lead single "Euphoria," Angels & Airwaves have finally detailed their upcoming album, LIFEFORMS, and shared another new song, "Restless Souls."
“’Restless Souls’ in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity - because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult,” Tom DeLonge said about the track in a statement. “This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path.”
LIFEFORMS is slated for a September 24 release and can be preordered here. Listen to "Restless Souls" above.
AVA plans to tour on the new album this fall, after playing Lollapalooza in July. They'll traverse North America before heading to Europe in early 2022. Check out their full list of North American tour dates below.
Angels & Airwaves 2021 North American Tour Dates
7/31/21 -Chicago - IL - Lollapalooza
9/29/21 - Riverside - CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
9/30/21 - San Francisco - CA - Warfield
10/2/21 - Portland - OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
10/3/21 - Seattle - WA - Showbox SODO
10/5/21 - Salt Lake City - UT - Union
10/6/21 - Denver - CO - Fillmore
10/8/21 - Minneapolis - MN - Skyway
10/10/21 - Detroit - MI - Fillmore
10/12/21 - Newport - KY - Ovation
10/13/21 - Nashville - TN - Marathon Music Works
10/15/21 - Oxon Hill (DC) - MD - MGM National Harbor
10/16/21 - Columbus - OH - Express Live
10/17/21 - Sayreville - NJ - Starland Ballroom
10/19/21 - Phi - PA - Franklin Music Hall
10/20/21 - Boston - MA - House Of Blues
10/22/21 - Pittsburgh - PA - Stage AE
10/23/21 - New York - NY - Hammerstein
10/24/21 - Norfolk - VA - NorVA
10/26/21 - St. Petersburgh - FL - Janus Live
10/27/21 - Orlando - FL - Hard Rock Live
10/28/21 - Atlanta - GA - Tabernacle
10/30/21 - Dallas - TX - South Side
10/31/21 - Austin - TX - ACL Live
11/1/21 - Houston - TX - House Of Blues
11/3/21 - Phoenix - AZ - Van Buren
11/5/21 - Los Angeles - CA - The Palladium
11/7/21 - San Diego - CA - Soma