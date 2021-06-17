Angels & Airwaves Announce 'Lifeforms,' Share New Song 'Restless Souls'

Nearly a month after releasing its lead single "Euphoria," Angels & Airwaves have finally detailed their upcoming album, LIFEFORMS, and shared another new song, "Restless Souls."

“’Restless Souls’ in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity - because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult,” Tom DeLonge said about the track in a statement. “This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path.”

LIFEFORMS is slated for a September 24 release and can be preordered here. Listen to "Restless Souls" above.

AVA plans to tour on the new album this fall, after playing Lollapalooza in July. They'll traverse North America before heading to Europe in early 2022. Check out their full list of North American tour dates below.

Angels & Airwaves 2021 North American Tour Dates

7/31/21 -Chicago - IL - Lollapalooza

9/29/21 - Riverside - CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

9/30/21 - San Francisco - CA - Warfield

10/2/21 - Portland - OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

10/3/21 - Seattle - WA - Showbox SODO

10/5/21 - Salt Lake City - UT - Union

10/6/21 - Denver - CO - Fillmore

10/8/21 - Minneapolis - MN - Skyway

10/10/21 - Detroit - MI - Fillmore

10/12/21 - Newport - KY - Ovation

10/13/21 - Nashville - TN - Marathon Music Works

10/15/21 - Oxon Hill (DC) - MD - MGM National Harbor

10/16/21 - Columbus - OH - Express Live

10/17/21 - Sayreville - NJ - Starland Ballroom

10/19/21 - Phi - PA - Franklin Music Hall

10/20/21 - Boston - MA - House Of Blues

10/22/21 - Pittsburgh - PA - Stage AE

10/23/21 - New York - NY - Hammerstein

10/24/21 - Norfolk - VA - NorVA

10/26/21 - St. Petersburgh - FL - Janus Live

10/27/21 - Orlando - FL - Hard Rock Live

10/28/21 - Atlanta - GA - Tabernacle

10/30/21 - Dallas - TX - South Side

10/31/21 - Austin - TX - ACL Live

11/1/21 - Houston - TX - House Of Blues

11/3/21 - Phoenix - AZ - Van Buren

11/5/21 - Los Angeles - CA - The Palladium

11/7/21 - San Diego - CA - Soma