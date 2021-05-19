Angels & Airwaves Share Tom DeLonge-Directed Video For 'Euphoria'

After more than a month of teasing, Angels & Airwaves new song "Euphoria" is finally here.

The band shared the new track, which is the lead single off their insanely hyped upcoming album, along with a video that was directed by frontman Tom DeLonge.

“In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes,” he said in a statement. “These emotions create us. This song shows the seductive nature of an intense love built with that baggage from our youth, from being born into an imperfect household.”

In addition to the new tune, AVA also revealed a few 2021 shows: they'll be playing Lollapalooza this year, as well as New York's Hammerstein Ballroom on October 23 and Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on November 5.

Watch the "Euphoria" video above.

DeLonge started talking about the single in March, when a fan lamented about his beloved blink-182 side project, Boxer Car Racer, only putting out one album.

"Box Car Racer is one of the best albums I've ever listened to, personally. I really wish it had continued," the fan tweeted. "I know Tom DeLonge says that Angels & Airwaves is a continuation of BCR, but none of AvA's albums have the same feel at all. (And I love all of AvA's stuff too)"

The message caught the eyes of DeLonge, who responded: "Stay tuned then for this first single from the new @AVABandOfficial album. Very BCR and that’s also why Rich Costey is mixing it, because he mixed the BCR album... As he gave it that feel u are describing."

Without giving any specific details about the new collection of songs, DeLonge has pumped fans up for its release, declared it AVA's "best yet" on several occasions.

