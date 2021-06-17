'It's A Communal Thing': SoulFeast Week Starting In Lexington

SoulFeast Week is starting today in Lexington.

The event is 10 days, lasting through the 27th, and highlights African American food, restaurants, and chefs in central Kentucky, reported WKYT.

There will be 14 Black-owned businesses participating in the event this year. Each restaurant will feature entrees that cost less than $10. Each of those entrees will have at least one ingredient that comes from a Black-owned farm.

The event is open to everyone.

Marcellus Barksdale, co-founder of SoulFeast Week said:

"SoulFeast Week and supporting Black-owned business is not just a Black person thing, it’s a communal thing. So we are very excited about residents between all central Kentucky coming out to support and tour all of our Black-owned restaurants as well as coming out to our curated events."

One of the participating restaurants is Alfalfa's Restaurant. The restaurant is owned by husband and wife duo Tiffany and Wali El-Amin.

Tiffany said:

"We have to continue to tell our story of why we are deserving of that spotlight, why we are deserving to have our own box right now. So, I think that’s the difficulty in it having to stand our ground and defend ourselves that we deserve what is coming to us right now."