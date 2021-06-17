Last summer, Prince William and Prince Harry announced their special plans to honor their late mother's 60th birthday with a new statue of Princess Diana. The statue is set to be unveiled in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, where the two princes lived with their mother as children.

William and Harry initially commissioned the statue back in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of her passing. The statue will be revealed on July 1, 2021. At the time, William and Harry wrote they hope that it will encourage visitors to "reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."

As the unveiling date fast approaches, Harry is all set to travel back to the U.K. for the unveiling ceremony. Unfortunately, Meghan Markle will not be joining him for the special occasion. After welcoming their newborn daughter earlier this month, Meghan will stay in California with newborn baby Lilibet and their 2-year-old son, Archie.

“Meghan is not going to travel,” a source close to the couple confirmed to the Daily Mail. “She has just had a baby and Harry will travel alone.”

Harry and William are both set to give speeches at the unveiling ceremony. While he's in town, Harry is expected to have lunch with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. “It’s a typically magnanimous gesture by Her Majesty,” a courtier told the outlet. “The lunch will be a chance for them to talk things through.”