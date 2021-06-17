Oklahoma City Zoo Is Inviting Guests To Have Breakfast With Sea Lions

The Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests to have a special breakfast with the sea lions, reported KOCO.

On Saturday mornings in July and August, guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet, presented by Nutella, inside the zoo's sea lion stadium.

The breakfast buffet will include pastries filled with Nutella, fruit and pancake kabobs, breakfast meats, biscuits with sausage gravy, a made-to-order pancake station, and an egg and omelet station.

The breakfast service will last from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. each Saturday morning. The breakfasts will conclude with a sea lion presentation at 10 a.m.

General admission for adults is $50. Children ages three to 11 get in for $45. Children two and under get in free.

Everyone who wants to participate in the breakfast must purchase a general admission zoo ticket separately. Zoo tickets are $12 for adults age 12 to 64, $9 for children age three to 11 as well as seniors 65 and older. Children two and under get in free.

The breakfasts are a rain or shine event, and social distancing will be maintained. Masks are encouraged, but not required.

Click here for tickets and additional information.