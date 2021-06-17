This Michigan Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Whether it's for a celebration or just because you need something sweet, a slice (or more) of cake is always a good idea.

Food content hub, Eat This, Not That! searched high and low for the best cake in each state across the country.

How did they find the best cake in every state? Well, they had help virtually. "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States," the Eat This, Not That! team wrote.

So, where is the best cake in Michigan?

Eat This, Not That! says the best cake in the state is the Chocolate Ho-Ho at Cakes By Stephanie, located in Monroe.

Here is what the report says about the cake shop:

"When locals voted on their favorite bakeshops, Cakes By Stephanie took the number one spot. The chocolate ho-ho was named as the standout item thanks to its homemade ganache."

Here's a little bit about Cakes By Stephanie:

"Cakes by Stephanie is a full service bakery that specializes in quality homemade desserts. We provide an assortment of treats for any occasion from designer cakes for weddings to deliciously fresh cookies baked each day. Stephanie, her family, and their loyal staff welcome you to stop by and see for yourself these sugary works of art they're all so passionate about."