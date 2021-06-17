Feedback

This Michigan Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Whether it's for a celebration or just because you need something sweet, a slice (or more) of cake is always a good idea.

Food content hub, Eat This, Not That! searched high and low for the best cake in each state across the country.

How did they find the best cake in every state? Well, they had help virtually. "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States," the Eat This, Not That! team wrote.

So, where is the best cake in Michigan?

Eat This, Not That! says the best cake in the state is the Chocolate Ho-Ho at Cakes By Stephanie, located in Monroe.

Here is what the report says about the cake shop:

"When locals voted on their favorite bakeshops, Cakes By Stephanie took the number one spot. The chocolate ho-ho was named as the standout item thanks to its homemade ganache."

Here's a little bit about Cakes By Stephanie:

"Cakes by Stephanie is a full service bakery that specializes in quality homemade desserts. We provide an assortment of treats for any occasion from designer cakes for weddings to deliciously fresh cookies baked each day. Stephanie, her family, and their loyal staff welcome you to stop by and see for yourself these sugary works of art they're all so passionate about."

To see the full list from Eat This, Not That!, click here.

For more information about Cakes By Stephanie, click here.

Chat About This Michigan Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.