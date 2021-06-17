This Missouri Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Whether it's for a celebration or just because you need something sweet, a slice (or more) of cake is always a good idea.

Food content hub, Eat This, Not That! searched high and low for the best cake in each state across the country.

How did they find the best cake in every state? Well, they had help virtually. "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States," the Eat This, Not That! team wrote.

So, where is the best cake in Missouri?

Eat This, Not That! says the best cake in the state is the Pound Cake at Nathaniel Reid Bakery located in St. Louis.

Here is what the report says about the cake shop:

"It's no surprise that the confections baked by Nathaniel Reid—named one of the top 10 pastry chefs in America by Dessert Professional Magazine—are wildly popular among locals and visitors. Try the pound cake, and if you want a little extra flavor add one of the many jams on the menu."

Here's a little bit about the Missouri bakery:

"Nathaniel Reid Bakery opened in 2016. With his namesake brand, Reid takes thoughtful consideration into every detail of the guest experience. Each guest is greeted with a friendly, professional welcome as they are guided through his carefully curated menu of pastries and confections."