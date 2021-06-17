This Utah Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Cake is a staple to tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, a Tuesday or any other time you feel like cake is necessary — and a food content hub wants to make sure you get the best one.

Eat This, Not That! sought out the best cakes in every state. Its team shared a list on June 9, revealing the most delicious (and Instagram-worthy) cakes in the country.

“Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States,” Eat This, Not That! reads.

So, which cake is the best one in Utah?

According to Eat This, Not That!, it's the Olive Oil Cake at Tulie Bakery in Salt Lake City.

The study stated:

"Olive Oil Cake is a favorite among locals at Tulie Bakery, with reviewers describing it as "scrumptious" and "out of this world good." Because it's so popular, this particular cake often sells out quickly so be sure to stop by early in the day."

Tulie Bakery can be found at 863 East 700 South and at 1510 South 1500 East in SLC.

