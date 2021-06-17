This Wisconsin Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

Whether it's for a celebration or just because you need something sweet, a slice (or more) of cake is always a good idea.

Food content hub, Eat This, Not That! searched high and low for the best cake in each state across the country.

How did they find the best cake in every state? Well, they had help virtually. "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States," the Eat This, Not That! team wrote.

So, where is the best cake in Wisconsin?

Eat This, Not That! says the best cake in the state is the Carrot Cake at Craig's Cake Shop located in Verona.

Here is what the report says about the cake shop:

"Craig's Cake Shop opened its doors in 2000 and quickly established itself as a local staple. The team prides itself on bringing joy to its customers through its quality desserts."

They wrote that it seems like you can't go wrong with any cake choice at this establishment, but the carrot cake seems to be the most popular.

Here's a little bit about Craig's Cake Shop:

"We are honored to be part of your life's precious milestones — from weddings to birthdays and everything in-between, you'll never meet a team more passionate about the power of a perfect dessert. Life is short. Let's make it sweet — together."