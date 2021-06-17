Washington Man Accused Of Killing Neighbor Over Noise From Engine Revving

A Washington man is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor due to noise from the victim revving an engine, according to the Associated Press (AP) via KOMO.

Reporters said 50-year-old Presley Daniel Mileck appeared virtually in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree murder. An affidavit said Mileck's wife, Jocelyn, called 911 Tuesday afternoon (June 15) about a neighbor driving up and down their rural street and revving their engine in Battle Ground, Washington.

Mileck reportedly got out of the family car and confronted the neighbor about his behavior. Jocelyn said she heard her husband yelling before several gunshots rang out, the document states. When sheriff's deputies were called to the scene, they found 39-year-old Timothy A. Thomas unresponsive at his home, according to Yahoo. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mileck later surrendered to authorities, reporters added.

A judge set Mileck's bail at $1 million. No word on if Mileck has a lawyer.

Some murders have reportedly happened for strange reasons in the Evergreen State. For example, a man was sentenced earlier this year for killing his neighbor with a frying pan. A woman faces prison time for murdering her father during an argument over a cigarette.