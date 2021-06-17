Why Chicago Is One Of The Best Cities for Millennial Dads

Any millennial dads looking to plant new roots have a new tool to help decide the best cities for young parents.

Thanks to moveBuddha, a technology company focused on relocation information, there’s a ranking of the 25 Best Cities for Millennial Dads. As a Father’s Day gift, its team analyzed nearly 1,000 of the most populated cities in the U.S. to find the best living situations:

“From career opportunities to golfing opportunities, from childcare centers to microbreweries, from affordable homeownership to the concentration of similarly-aged peers, here are 25 cities where millennial dads will feel right at home.”

Millennial dads, between the ages of 25 and 40, are more likely than their parents to take parental leave or become a stay-at-home dad, moveBuddha notes. They do, however, have some qualities similar to other generations: “New hip millennial fathers do share some universal desires with their boomer parents — safety and golf courses. But they have new preferences and challenges as well.”

Chicago ranked among the best cities for millennial dads, with an overall ratio of 9.4 and coming in on the Top 5 list.

These are the Top 5 Best Cities for Millennial Dads:

Houston, TX San Diego, CA Chicago, IL San Antonio, TX Philadelphia, PA

Learn more about how moveBuddha compiled its rankings here.